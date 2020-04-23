First look inside COVID-19 unit inside Akron General Hospital

You can see the extraordinary courage medical workers show treating patients hit the hardest.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM provides the first look inside a local hospital unit for patients struggling to recover from COVID-19.

The Clinic shot the video inside Akron General Hospital. The I-TEAM made a special request for the video and still pictures to show you what’s never been seen before.

Now, you see the extraordinary measures doctors and nurses take to protect themselves from a mysterious, contagious, killer virus. You also see the extraordinary courage those medical workers show to do all they can treating patients hit the hardest.

Dr. Raed Dweik, Chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute, said, “I think the most challenging part is they can get very worse very quickly.”

He points out that while medical teams wear protective gear head to toe, staff members also constantly check on each other to make sure all of that gear is not only being worn but also being worn properly.

Dr. Dweik adds, medical devices you might normally find in patient rooms are kept out in the hallway in this unit. That limits how often anyone has to go into the rooms.

“Like, IV pumps, dialysis machines, ventilator controls, we try to keep outside the room. You can’t just run into a room here usually,” said Dr. Dweik.

And, behind the medicine, the technology and the danger, you’ll find the human touch. You’ll notice writing on windows to patient rooms. Nurses and patients leave notes for each other.

We recently met a COVID-19 Cleveland Clinic survivor and he spoke about that.

Nic Brown told us, “And it was so impactful to me. I am looking through, and the ICU staff is just lining up on the other side of the window.”

Dr. Dweik also said, “So, instead of having to go in and out to talk to them, we kind of write on the glass, and they write back.”

Most people testing positive for the virus will not have to spend time in the hospital. But we checked, and on average, doctors have been treating about 130 of these patients in the Cleveland Clinic hospital system. However, less than half of those patients end up in intensive care.

The Cleveland Clinic says it has had plenty of space to handle all of the COVID-19 patients and plenty of equipment, too. Still, the staff hopes the day comes soon when the spread of COVID-19 can be stopped. Hospitals won’t be put to the test by so many patients near death.

The Doctor added, “But the better thing is to prevent them from coming to us in the first place.”

For now, saving lives against the odds.