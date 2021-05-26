Firefighters battle blaze at Canton Township scrap yard

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a scrap yard in Canton Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to Canton City Fire, crews from several neighborhoods were called to PSC Medals to battle a scrap yard fire.

Officials say multiple fire departments performed a water shuttle due to the lack of hydrants. They say the shuttle was “crucial for maintaining a constant water supply to extinguish the fire.”

Canton City Fire says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

