Firefighters battle blaze at Canton Township scrap yard

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a scrap yard in Canton Township Wednesday afternoon.
According to Canton City Fire, crews from several neighborhoods were called to PSC Medals to battle a scrap yard fire.
Officials say multiple fire departments performed a water shuttle due to the lack of hydrants. They say the shuttle was “crucial for maintaining a constant water supply to extinguish the fire.”
Canton City Fire says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.