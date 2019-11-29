Fire kills 10 animals at Port Clinton’s African Safari Wildlife Park

Officials in Ohio say at least 10 animals have been killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park

The blaze began about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and one springbok lost their lives. A zebra managed to escape the blaze.

No staff members were injured.

African Wildlife Safari Park will be closed Friday as the staff mourns the loss of life and cares for the other animals living on the property.

The park issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was discovered early Thanksgiving evening. We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals. We are still assessing the loss of wildlife that was housed in the barn for over-night care and security. Park staff members are on the scene with firefighters and official responders. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The animals lost in this tragedy were part of our African Safari family, and the Park will be closed on Friday as we mourn their loss and care for the other animals living on the 100-area Park. We deeply appreciate the first responders who worked on the holiday to try and save animals affected by the fire and thank the community for its support during this very difficult time. Again, we are grateful that our staff are safe, although we are all grief-stricken over this loss.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.