(WKBN) – Starting Monday, Ohioans can apply for more financial help during the pandemic.

A total of $420 million is available to help small businesses, restaurants and bars.

It’s also for those struggling with rent, mortgage and utilities.

Applications are available starting at 10 a.m. Monday. You can apply online.

