TIMBERLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Yet another earthquake was detected off the shores of Lake Erie just one month into 2022.

This time in Timberlake, Ohio where a 2.4-magnitude earthquake was measured on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey, bringing the total up to five earthquakes.

Here are the most recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County:

Jan. 4 near Timberlake – 2.8 magnitude

Jan. 27 near Eastlake – 2.1 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude

Jan. 29 near Willowick – 2.0 magnitude

Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.

Fox says it’s possible that these recent ones could be aftershocks of a larger magnitude 4 earthquake back in 2019.

Seismologists continue to monitor the seismic activity in Lake County.