Few Ohioans opting for federally compliant ID so far

A small percentage of Ohio's drivers and ID holders have opted to get a new federally compliant ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Only a small percentage of Ohio’s licensed drivers and identification card holders have opted to get a new federally compliant ID needed in the future for boarding planes and entering federal facilities.

The Columbus Dispatch reports about 14% of the state’s licensed drivers and identification card holders so far have obtained the new compliant IDs that require more documentation than Ohio’s standard ones.

Ohio has issued about 1.3 million compliant IDs since it began offering them July 2, 2018. That leaves about 8.1 million licensed drivers and state ID holders who haven’t opted for them.

Travelers beginning in October 2020 will need the updated IDs or other compliant identification such as passports to board planes.

Non-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs can still be used for driving and voting.

