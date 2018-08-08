Festival Latino coming to Columbus this weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - This weekend, thousands of people will descend upon Genoa Park in Downtown Columbus for the 10th annual Festival Latino.

The festival has become a favorite for many families, thanks to the wide array of food, great entertainment, and the numerous art and cultural workshops.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

To give you an idea of the fun to be had this weekend, NBC4's Matt Barnes joined Carlos Rubio of Salsamante Dance Academy in Dublin to get some salsa lessons.