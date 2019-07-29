FEMA announces warning for storm victims

They say scammers may prey on disaster survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency passed along a warning to Ohio residents on Monday.

They say scammers may prey on disaster survivors. The most common form of fraud includes housing inspectors, building contractors, disaster donations and offers of expedited state or federal aid.

FEMA says if you question someone stating to be from a government agency, ask for identification or call their Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or a local law enforcement agency.

They say you should always ask questions, stay alert and ask for photo identification.