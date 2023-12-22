CLEVELAND (WJW) – It can be a bit overwhelming — you head into the convenience store to find a wide range of scratch-off lottery tickets. Which one should you get? How many jackpot prizes are even still available?

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or hoping to win big yourself, we’ve compiled some of Ohio Lottery’s top scratch-off ticket prizes still up for grabs, as of Dec. 21.

Billion

This scratch-off game still has three available top prizes of $20 million ($1 million a year for 20 years.) Additionally, there are still 73 prizes worth $50,000 a year for 20 years. Tickets cost $50. Learn more about the Billion lottery game here.

Extreme Millions

There are still two remaining top prizes worth $10 million ($400,000 a year for 25 years) for this scratch-off game. Also, there are 19 prizes worth $40,000 a year for 25 years and 19 prizes worth $50,000. Tickets cost $30. Learn more about it here.

Max the Money

In this scratch-off game, one top prize worth $10 million ($400,000 a year for 25 years) is up for grabs. There are also 12 prizes worth $40,000 a year for 25 years and 12 prizes worth $50,000. Tickets cost $30. Read more here.

$300,000,000 Extreme Cash

For this scratch-off game, there are still seven top prizes of $5 million ($200,000 a year for 25 years) available. Additionally, there are 17 $100,000 prizes and 61 $50,000 prizes left. Tickets cost $30. Learn more here.

Monopoly 200X

This scratch-off game has five remaining top prizes worth $5 million ($200,000 per year for 25 years). There are also 16 prizes worth $50,000 left. Tickets cost $30. Learn more about Monopoly 200X here.

$2,500,000 Make My Year

There are still three top prizes of $2.5 million ($250,000 per year for 10 years) available for this scratch-off game. There are also two $150,000 prizes and 35 $15,000 prizes left. Tickets cost $10. Read more about it here.

$2,000,000 Diamond Spectacular

This scratch-off game still has three available top prizes of $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years.) There are also 11 remaining $10,000 prizes. Tickets cost $20. Learn more about the lottery game here.

$300 Million Diamond Dazzler

This scratch-off game has four top prizes of $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years) left. There are also 29 $20,000 prizes and 140 $10,000 prizes left to claim. Tickets are $20. Learn more here.

Deluxe

In this scratch-off game, there is still one remaining top prize of $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years). Tickets cost $20. Learn more about it here.

Electric 7s

This scratch-off game has three top prizes worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years) still available. There are also 16 remaining $10,000 prizes left. Tickets cost $20. Learn more about Electric 7s here.

Magnificent Millions

In this scratch-off game, there’s only one top prize remaining worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years.) There’s also three $10,000 prizes available. Tickets cost $20. Read more here.

Maximum Millions

There are four top prizes worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years) still available. There are also 15 prizes worth $50,000 and 18 prizes worth $10,000. Tickets cost $20. Read more about Maximum Millions right here.

Mega Cash

This scratch-off game has two top prizes of $2 million ($80,000 per year for 25 years) left. Three prizes worth $10,000 are also available. Tickets cost $20. Learn more here.

Merry and Bright

There are four remaining top prizes worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years). Six $50,000 prizes and 11 $10,000 prizes are still left. Tickets cost $30. Learn more about the game here.

Mining for Millions

This scratch-off game still has three top prizes of $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years) left. Tickets cost $20. Learn more here.

Nothing But Cash

In this scratch-off game, there are two top prizes worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years) still available. Tickets cost $20. Learn more about it here.

Platinum Diamond Spectacular

There is only one top prize worth $2 million ($80,000 a year for 25 years) left for this scratch-off game. There are also seven prizes worth $20,000 left. Tickets cost $20. Learn more about Platinum Diamond Spectacular here.

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout

For this scratch-off game, there’s one remaining top prize of $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years.) Additionally, there are 15 remaining prizes worth $20,000 and 40 prizes worth $10,000. Tickets cost $10. Learn more about $1,000,000 Cash Blowout here.

$1,000,000 Make My Month

This scratch-off game still has one remaining top prize of $1 million ($100,000 per year for 10 years). Tickets cost $5. Learn more about the lottery game here.

$1,000,000 Payout

There’s still one remaining top prize of $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years) for this scratch-off game. There’s also three $10,000 prizes still up for grabs. Tickets cost $10. Learn more about it here.

Holiday Gold

This scratch-off game has four top prizes left worth $1 million ($40,000 a year for 25 years.) Tickets cost $20. Learn more here.

Lucky

For this scratch-off game, there are three remaining top prizes of $1 million ($40,000 a year for 25 years). Tickets cost $10. Learn more about Lucky here.

Millions

There are 22 remaining top prizes of $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years) for this scratch-off game. There are also 31 prizes worth $50,000 and 190 prizes worth $10,000 left. Tickets cost $30. Learn more here.

Precious Diamonds

In this scratch-off game, there are two top prizes of $1 million ($40,000 per year for 25 years) still up for grabs. There are also 31 prizes worth $20,000 available. Tickets cost $10. Learn more about the game here.

You can find details about all scratch-off and lottery games in the state at Ohio Lottery’s website.