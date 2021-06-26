Feds sought campaign fund records linked to former e-school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Newly revealed records show federal prosecutors subpoenaed nearly two decades’ worth of campaign contribution records connected to backers of a now-defunct online charter school.

The Justice Department and FBI sought the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow records from the Ohio Secretary of State on Feb. 4, 2019.

The USA Today Network Ohio Bureau obtained the subpoena through a public records request. It sought contribution records since 2000 for ECOT, its founder, and several other individuals and businesses.

Ohio Republicans took more than $2 million in contributions from Lager and other ECOT players. Some contributions were returned or donated elsewhere after ECOT’s troubles began.