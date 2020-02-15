Feds accuse Ohio man of laundering $300M in cryptocurrency

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities have accused an Ohio man of laundering more than $300 million in cryptocurrency that customers used to make purchases from the darknet marketplace.

Larry Dean Harmon, of Bath Township, was indicted in December by a Washington, D.C., grand jury. Harmon was arrested Tuesday after the indictment was unsealed in Akron.

Prosecutors say the the 36-year-old Harmon from 2014 through 2017 offered “mixing” services for a fee to hide the source or owner of cryptocurrency from law enforcement scrutiny.

An indictment says most of the $311 million in cryptocurrency Harmon laundered was used buy illegal goods on darknet markets.

