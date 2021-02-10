Federal prosecutor who launched Ohio bribery probe resigns

He announced racketeering charges last summer against five individuals accusing of an illegal bail-out of aging nuclear power plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The federal prosecutor leading an investigation into a $60 million bribery probe at the Ohio Statehouse has announced his resignation.

David DeVillers was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He was a career criminal prosecutor in the office before being appointed to the office’s top job as an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

DeVillers had hoped to say until March but announced his resignation Tuesday following a Justice Department request that all Trump-era U.S. Attorney appointees step down.

DeVillers announced racketeering charges last summer against five individuals accusing of an illegal bail-out of aging nuclear power plants.