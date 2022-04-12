COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judicial panel has declined to grant an order temporarily blocking certification of 2022 U.S. House races that have gone forward in Ohio under a disputed congressional map.

In a largely technical ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio advised a group of Black voters from Youngstown claiming to be disenfranchised by the map that they must litigate their issue separately.

The group had sought the order against the congressional map as a side party in a lawsuit involving Ohio’s unresolved maps of state legislative districts.