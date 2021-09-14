Federal oversight of Columbus police collaborative — for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Analysts say the newly announced federal review of the Columbus police department is a far cry from the last time the Justice Department examined the agency.
They also say it opens the door to more cooperation with the government going forward.
Under the review, the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Police Services will provide technical assistance in such areas as training, recruitment including a focus on diversity, technology, and creating an early intervention system for officers.
The review announced last week came at the request of city leaders. That’s in contrast to 1999 when the federal government sued the city over alleged civil rights violations.