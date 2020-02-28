Federal judge blocks measure giving Lake Erie legal rights

A U.S. District judge in Toledo said Thursday that the measure was unconstitutionally vague

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A federal judge in Ohio is saying no to giving Lake Erie legal rights.

The judge struck down an unusual ballot measure approved a year ago in Toledo that backed by a coalition of environmental groups.

The groups had led the effort as a way to add protections for Lake Erie by allowing people to file lawsuits on its behalf.

But a U.S. District judge in Toledo said Thursday that the measure was unconstitutionally vague.

He also says that the measure exceeded the power of municipal government even though its supporters had the well-intentioned goal of protecting the lake.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)