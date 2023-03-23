COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man hiding from police’s arrest warrants for aggravated murder and other violent crimes was captured by U.S. Marshals in east Columbus Thursday.

Michael Dickerson, 23, was arrested on the 400 block of Ashburton Road and faces five felony charges connected to a June 28, 2022, homicide. U.S. Marshals took control of Columbus police’s arrest warrants for Dickerson and released him to the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the U.S. Marshals Service did not include details about the homicide for which Dickerson was charged, but Columbus police records indicate that the only homicide that occurred on June 28 was in the University District. On that day, police found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside a car that crashed into a home near East Seventh and Indianola avenues.

The victim, Joshua Jones, died the next day. Investigators concluded that Jones was inside his vehicle when a 22-year-old male suspect and another person confronted him before the shooting occurred. After being shot, Jones attempted to drive away but crashed his vehicle because of his injuries, police said.

Dickerson faces one count of aggravated murder, two murder counts, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. His court date has not been set.