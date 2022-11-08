CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is warning everyone to be aware of telephone spoofing that is using some convincing tools.

The agency said that someone is calling people saying they are with law enforcement and the caller ID is showing as Cleveland FBI.

The caller will address you by name and tell you that you are the subject of an investigation, will need to be questioned in relation to an investigation, or are facing possible arrest.

The caller will then put you on hold to speak with an officer, then the call drops. In addition, those targeted who have missed the calls say that the callback number leads to the FBI.

While the call seems to just be a nuisance right now, the FBI is reminding everyone to never share personal, identifying information with a caller you have not initiated contact with or have verified.

To report a call or message from someone portraying to be law enforcement or the FBI, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov with as much caller information as possible.