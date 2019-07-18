FBI to host recruiting event in Cleveland

The FBI is looking for qualified candidates to fill Special Agent positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be hosting a Diversity Agency Recruiting event on August 8 at the Cleveland Airport Marriott.

Special Agents will be available to discuss career opportunities within the FBI.

Special Agent Eric B. Smith states that they are hoping to hire more multicultural individuals and women for these positions.

The FBI hires candidates who are U.S. citizens that are 23-36 years old and possess a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution. Preference is given to individuals with backgrounds in science, technology, math and law. as well as former military and pilots.

The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. August 8.

This event is free for candidates who receive an invitation. Interested candidates should visit www.fbi.gov/cleveland to apply.

For more information about Special Agent qualifications, visit www.fbijobs.gov.