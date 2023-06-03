[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of the top stories on FOX8.com for June 3, 2023.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A federal search warrant in Stark County on Friday netted police about $100,000 in jewelry, $1 million in cash, as well as drugs and guns.

Police say the search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of Lakeside Avenue in Canton.

A picture provided by police shows the amount of evidence seized.

Courtesy: Canton Police

Officials say the stash of cash, jewelry, guns, and drugs included:

Six (6) kilograms of cocaine

Two (2) kilograms of fentanyl

Fifty (50) pounds of marijuana

Six (6) handguns

$1,000,000 in United States currency

Approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry

Christian Clark, 38, of Canton has been arrested. Officials say he is facing five felony charges that include trafficking and possession of drugs.

“This is yet another example of Stark County Law Enforcement successfully working

together to contribute to a Safer Stark County. We will continue to remain resilient and dedicated as we work to combat drug trafficking in our community,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier in a press release.

Officials say the search warrant was the result of an investigation by the FBI, Canton Police, Jackson Township Police, MEDWAY Drug Task Force, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and the State of Ohio Adult Parole Authority.