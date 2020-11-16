FBI searches residence of PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — FBI agents executed a search warrant Monday morning at the German Village residence of PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo.

Sam Randazzo

An FBI representative at the house, in the 600 block of South Grant Avenue, said agents were executing a federal search warrant for “unauthorized legal activity.” A neighbor said agents arrived about 6 a.m.

PUCO, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, regulates utility service providers for electricity, natural gas and telecommunications and sets their rates. Randazzo was appointed PUCO chairman by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019. He previously worked as an attorney and lobbyist who specialized in energy, communications and utility law.

Randazzo has ties to FirstEnergy, a company at the center of a $61 million bribery scheme to pass House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two of FirstEnergy’s nuclear power plants.

Randazzo has not been implicated in the bribery scandal, but a company of his was listed in bankruptcy documents as being used by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions. Two people have pleaded guilty in the bribery scandal, and former House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested in July on charges related to it.

PUCO is currently conducting an audit of FirstEnergy.