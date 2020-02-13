FBI says probe into Dayton shooter’s motives nearing end

The FBI said soon afterward it was investigating his interest in “violent ideologies”

CINCINNATI (AP) – The FBI says its investigation into the motivations of a young gunman who killed nine people last year in Dayton’s crowded entertainment area is nearing an end.

Chris Hoffman recently took over as special agent in charge of the Cincinnati office.

He said Thursday that he can’t give a definite timetable but expects it to wrap up soon.

Nearby, police fatally shot 24-year-old Connor Betts about 30 seconds after he opened fire early in the morning of Aug. 4 with an assault-type gun.

The FBI said soon afterward it was investigating his interest in “violent ideologies.”

