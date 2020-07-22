FBI, police seek man who robbed Ohio credit union carrying child

Authorities estimated the child was 2 years old

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The FBI and police were seeking a man who they say robbed an Ohio credit union while carrying a toddler.

The heist took place Tuesday at the Direction Credit Union and was captured by the bank’s surveillance video.

The man, while holding the child, gave the teller a note threatening to use a bomb and demanding cash, authorities said. After getting the money, authorities said the man fled in a silver Cadillac.

The suspect was wearing an orange and blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange Nike sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Authorities estimated the child was 2 years old.

No other information was available.