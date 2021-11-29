FBI, DPD close Oregon District shooting investigation

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Ever since “Boston Strong” became a rallying cry after the Boston Marathon bombing, the idea of “strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District shooting investigation has finally closed, over two years after nine people were killed and 27 injured by a gunman on August 4, 2019.

Both the Dayton Police Department and the FBI worked to close this investigation.

Interim Chief Matt Carper released the following statement.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019, attack, to include their family members, friends and loved ones. Like so many other acts of violence that have taken place throughout our country, this too was senseless and unnecessary. These victims and their families will forever be in our thoughts and prayers. I would like to personally thank the officers who took immediate action to stop the violence, undoubtedly preventing further injury and loss of life on a scale that is tough to consider. We also commend the amazing work of the responding officers who walked into unknown danger to transport the wounded, comfort the frightened, and secure a massive crime scene for the important investigation that would follow. We are grateful to the numerous local, state, and federal agencies, both law enforcement and victim services related, that answered the call and helped during our time of need. We are thankful for our resilient community, which stepped up and offered to help in the healing process in whatever ways they were able. This city will not be defined by one horrible event, instead we were able to define what it means to come together and be Dayton Strong. Matt Carper

The Cincinnati office of the FBI and the Dayton Police Department said that the investigation showed that the gunman, Connor Betts, acted alone, and was not directed by any organization or aligned with any specific ideological group.

The FBI said they believe Betts’ motivation likely stemmed from a long fascination with mass violence combined with a failure to cope with multiple mental health issues.

According to a release by the FBI, Betts had fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade leading up to the attack. The FBI believes “bystander fatigue” was the reason these behaviors were not reported earlier.

The FBI defines “bystander fatigue” as the inattention to concerning behaviors seen by people with a close relationship to a person of concern due to prolonged exposure.

The investigation found that Betts had likely lied about drug use when purchasing the firearm used in the attack. A known associate, Ethan Kollie, helped Betts acquire additional firearm parts as well as body armor and the 100 round magazine used in the attack.

According to the report, Kollie was sentenced to 32 months in prison for illegally possessing certain firearms including the one involved in the Dayton attack, and lying on federal firearms transaction record ATF Form 4473.

FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge William Rivers concluded the release with the following statement.