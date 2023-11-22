BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI has released additional details into the Beavercreek Walmart shooting.

According to the FBI, Monday’s shooting could have been “partially inspired” by racial extremist ideology. The people injured were two Black females, one white female and one white male, law enforcement says.

“Based on evidence collected, including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin

Charles Jones, the attack may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated

Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology,” a release from the FBI says.

Investigators say the weapon used in the shooting was purchased two days prior, on Nov. 18 from an unnamed store in the Dayton area. The gun was a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with a 9-round magazine.

If you know anything about Jones, you are urged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.