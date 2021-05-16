FBI: 4 wanted in connection to series of Northeast Ohio carjackings

**Watch the video above for the I-TEAM’s report on the carjacking of Gina DeJesus.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking to identify suspects believed to be involved with at least nine carjackings across Northeast Ohio.

The FBI has shared photos of the four suspects that were captured on surveillance cameras at a local convenience store.

Authorities describe the suspects as being in their late teens/early 20s.









Photos courtesy of the Cleveland Division of the FBI

The FBI says the suspects are wanted in connection to the following carjackings:

April 28, 2021 – Cleveland

A carjacking occurred in the area of W. 117th Street and Bellaire around 3 p.m.

May 12, 2021 – East Cleveland

A Honda Civic was stolen during an aggravated robbery at approximately 11:30 a.m.

May 13, 2021 – Cleveland

A black 2020 Toyota was stolen around 1:45 a.m. in the area of W. 127th Street and Triskett Road. Police have identified the victim as Gina DeJesus. DeJesus told police she pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when a car pulled in front of her. At least two men got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car. As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob. The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards.

May 14, 2021 – Willoughby

Police say a 2017 Toyota Rav4 was stolen around 12:10 a.m. According to officials, the suspects were traveling in a vehicle from a previous robbery when they bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind. When the victim exited her vehicle to check for damage one suspect pointed a gun in her face while another placed her in a bear hug. Police say all four suspects verbally demanded “we want everything” before taking the vehicle and all its contents.

May 14, 2021 – Brooklyn

Police say a white Dodge Durango was stolen around 11:30 a.m. The suspects approached two women while they were entering their vehicle. One victim was grabbed by her hair and thrown to the ground.

May 14, 2021 – Euclid

Police say a Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plates were stolen between 11 p.m. and midnight. There was a long gun and handgun inside the vehicle. The weapons have not been recovered.

May 15, 2021 – Euclid

Police say the vehicle was stolen between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. The victim was shot in the leg after resisting the suspect’s demands for the vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time.

May 15, 2021 – Cleveland Heights

A vehicle was stolen around 2:37 a.m. During the theft, an off-duty police officer was shot at by the suspects. The officer did not suffer any physical injuries.

May 16, 2021 – Willoughby

An attempted carjacking was reported in the back of a hotel parking lot at approximately 2:25 a.m. Witnessed reported gunshots. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a grey sedan.

At this time, four of the stolen vehicles have been recovered in East Cleveland, the FBI reports.

Officials say the suspects appeared to use a previously stolen vehicle to conduct each subsequent carjacking.

The four suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately. The FBI can be contacted at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.