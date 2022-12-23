MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Enterprise Road for a reported assault on an elderly male. They said Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he was being arrested. He was arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

Deputies said his father, Charles Ellis, also became combative with deputies. He was also arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office also said a dog also attacked and bit one of the deputies. A taser was used on the animal.