Family remembers 5-year-old Parma boy at vigil

Ohio

The event, which included song, prayer and sweet memories, took place at Veteran's Memorial Park

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The family of 5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko gathered for a vigil Monday night.

The event, which included song, prayer and sweet memories, took place at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Loya Parkway in Parma. His brother led the crowd in a singing of “The Wheels on the Bus,” Jax’s favorite song.

Jax was killed at his home on Russell Avenue in Parma on Thursday. His father, 31-year-old Matthew Ponomarenko, called 911 and told dispatchers he killed his son and that he heard voices.

He’s charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com