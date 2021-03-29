Family remembers 5-year-old Parma boy at vigil

The event, which included song, prayer and sweet memories, took place at Veteran's Memorial Park

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The family of 5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko gathered for a vigil Monday night.

The event, which included song, prayer and sweet memories, took place at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Loya Parkway in Parma. His brother led the crowd in a singing of “The Wheels on the Bus,” Jax’s favorite song.

Jax was killed at his home on Russell Avenue in Parma on Thursday. His father, 31-year-old Matthew Ponomarenko, called 911 and told dispatchers he killed his son and that he heard voices.

He’s charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail.