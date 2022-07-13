AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of Jayland Walker is preparing to lay him to rest on Wednesday and calling on the community for prayers and peace.

Funeral services for Jayland will be held Wednesday at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main Street.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

The service will be livestreamed and followed by a press conference at 3 p.m.

Road closures and parking

Those attending the service can park, for free, in all city parking decks and the University of Akron’s Polsky parking deck.

The city is limiting on-street parking to allow easier access to the civic until 4 p.m.

All city-owned parking garages that are within walking distance to the civic will be open and no charge.

High Street from Church to State Street will be closed on Wednesday.

Day of Mourning

Akron City Council leaders are calling for a city-wide Day of Mourning on Wednesday due to recent violence.

Following the police killing of Walker on June 27, 26-year-old Chelsey Jones was killed by celebratory gunfire in Akron on July 4th.

Friday night in Akron, 4-year-old Journey Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny L. Gaiter were killed when someone fired shots into a crowd in the 700 block of Princeton St.

Jayland Walker’s death

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

8 police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.