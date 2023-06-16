*For previous coverage of this story, watch above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of Jayland Walker has filed a federal lawsuit against Akron and the eight officers involved in the man’s shooting death, seeking $1 million for every bullet that struck him.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 27, investigators say Akron police tried to pull over Walker’s vehicle for a broken taillight, leading to a short pursuit. Akron police say Walker fired a shot at officers during the chase, but investigators say he was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police outside of the vehicle.

In April, a grand jury decided eight Akron Police officers should face no charges for shooting and killing Jayland Walker after a chase.

A press release issued by the Walker’s legal team Friday says the lawsuit claims the officers used excessive force in the shooting and “notes that the violent behavior of the eight shooters was made possible by a culture of violence and racism within the Akron Police Department.”

The lawsuit seeks at least $45 million in damages, $1 million for each bullet that struck Jayland Walker, the release states.

The lawsuit also names Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett.

“A year has passed since Jayland Walker was violently ripped away from his family, and still they have not been able to achieve justice and accountability,” Bobby DiCello, a DiCello Levitt partner and legal counsel to the Walker family said in the release. “The City of Akron and its police department have been given every opportunity to participate in a fair process to address what went wrong last June 27. At every turn, they protect their officers from accountability. Now we must engage the judicial process to accomplish what the city was unwilling to do—hold these officers accountable for their actions. We will use the judicial system to ensure that Jayland Walker and his family get the justice they deserve.”

Fox 8 has reached out to the city of Akron for comment.

“The City of Akron does not comment on pending litigation so we won’t be sharing anything at this time,” they responded.