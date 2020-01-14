Family dog attacks, kills baby in Dayton

The dog, who Dayton Police say is a pit bull, has since been quarantined

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are investigating after an infant died of injuries sustained from being attacked by a family dog.

According to WDTN, Officers were called Jan. 9 to a house on Vermont Avenue in Dayton on reports of an infant not breathing.

According to Lt. Jason Hall, Commander of the Violent Crime Bureau, officers found that the child had been attacked by the family dog and died of her injuries.

The Coroner’s Office later identified the child as 4-month-old McKenzie Terwell and ruled the death an accident.

According to the coroner, the infant bled to death.

The dog, who Dayton Police tell us is a pit bull, has since been quarantined and the incident is under investigation by the police department’s Special Victims Unit.

Two “beware of dog” signs are posted at the front of the Vermont Avenue home.

According to a 911 call, a parent had returned home to find the baby on the floor and not breathing. The parent also told the dispatcher a family member was supposed to be watching the girl.

While police have not released the exact circumstances in this case, veterinarians say a young child should never be left alone with any pet, and under supervision, parents should make sure there’s some kind of barrier between the two.