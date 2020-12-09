Family: Black man shot by Ohio deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

The 23-year-old's family says he was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Civil rights and FBI investigators will help review the deadly shooting by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy of a Black man whose family says he was holding a sandwich, not a gun.

The announcement Tuesday by U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers came after the state said it couldn’t investigate because police in Columbus took too long to make their request for assistance.

Relatives of 23-year-old shooting victim, Casey Goodson, Jr., and law enforcement officials give conflicting details about Friday’s shooting.

Authorities say Goodson was shot outside his house. Goodson’s family says he was shot inside in front of two toddlers and his grandmother.