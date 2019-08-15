Family apologizes for Dayton shooter Connor Betts’ obituary

The obituary described Connor Betts as a 'funny' and 'intelligent' man with 'blue eyes and a kind smile'

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bellbrook funeral home, Conner & Koch, posted obituaries for both Megan Betts and her brother, Connor Betts Wednesday.

The obituary had been removed and a statement from the family is now on the funeral home website:

Obituary for Connor Stephen Betts

Stephen and Moira Betts apologize that the wording of the obituary for their son Connor was insensative in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created. In their grief, they presented the son that they knew which in no way reduces the horror of his last act. We are deeply sorry. The family will hold private services for 22-year-old Megan and Connor. There were no details on when the services would be held. CONNER & KOCH FUNERAL HOME

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on August 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

Dayton Police detailed a timeline of the August 4 shooting Tuesday in a news conference.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

Megan Betts was to graduate from Wright State University in December.

The original obituary was posted Wednesday morning.