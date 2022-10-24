CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) – A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a cross-county meet on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cambridge, about an hour south of Akron, during the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet.

According to a police report, a coach told emergency responders that several athletes from Minerva High School had been cooling off in the woods, after competing in the track

meet. While doing so, the athletes began attempting to knock over a dead and leaning tree, which fell on one of the athletes.

The coach told officials, four students were all either sitting on, pulling, or pushing the tree. As the tree fell, Junior Owen Grubb tried to run to avoid being hit but was struck by the falling tree.

According to the police report, the coach was not in the immediate area at the time of the incident but was called over by students who also called 911.

When officers arrived they say they found Grubb was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers also noted “obvious trauma to the right side of his face and head, as well as bleeding from his mouth and nose.”

A student-athlete and witness to the incident told police, Grubb was pushing on the tree when it snapped and fell.

According to the report, in the past couple of years, athletes would find a tree and throw it off the bridge into the water.

Minerva Superintendent Gary Chaddock has confirmed Grubb died from his injuries.

The superintendent said in a statement, “This is a terrible time for his family, friends and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him. We are all grieving the loss of Owen, who was a bright light in our high school and an exceptional student-athlete. We are keeping our entire school community close in our hearts during this time. Counselors have been brought to meet with his teammates and all district students and provide mental

health support. We will work collaboratively with his family, friends, coaches and our cross-country team to plan ways to honor his memory. We are grateful for the swift actions of first responders and to the entire Ohio cross-country community for their continuing prayers for all of those who loved and will miss Owen. We recognize Owen’s family’s need for privacy and respect at this time of mourning, and as such, we will not be sharing any further details of this tragic accident.”

The cross-country meet involved boys and girls Division II and III events.