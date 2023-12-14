(WKBN) – A real estate fraud scheme that spanned three years ended with a New York man pleading guilty to his crimes and involved a purchase in Cincinnati.

Boruch “Barry” Drillman, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to engaging in an extensive conspiracy to obtain over $165 million in loans and fraudulently acquire multifamily and commercial properties.

According to federal prosecutors, Drillman conspired with at least four others to deceive lenders into issuing multifamily and commercial mortgage loans. Drillman and his co-conspirators provided the lenders with fictitious documents, including purchase and sale contracts with inflated purchase prices. Drillman managed BRC Williamsburg Holdings LLC, which purchased multifamily property Williamsburg of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Troy Technology Holdings LLC, which purchased commercial property Troy Technology Park in Troy, Michigan.

The Cincinnati property was acquired for $70 million, however, Drillman and co-conspirators from Rhodim Capital Adivors used a stolen identity to present to Fannie Mae with a sale contract for $95 million and other fake documents.

Two closings were performed on the property — one for the true $70 million and one for the fake $95 million price presented to the lender.

In a commercial property scheme, Troy Technology Park in Michigan was acquired for $42.7 million, however, Drillman and his co-conspirators presented a fake purchase contract of $70 million to the lender as well as other fake documents in support of the inflated purchase price.

Two closings were performed on that property — one at $42.7 million and another for the fake price of $70 million.

Drillman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.