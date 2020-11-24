Expiration date extended for Ohio driver’s licenses, IDs

This extension is due to the COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio House Bill 404, which extends the expiration date of driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations beyond December 1, 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now, if a customer’s expiration date on his or her card is March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021, the expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until July 1, 2021.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, many of its services are available online.

If a customer must visit a BMV, they are strongly encouraged to use the Get in Line, Online virtual queuing system, which allows customers to “get in line” virtually before arriving at the BMV, minimizing the amount of time they’re physically there.