(WKBN) — You’re likely to see lots of law enforcement on the roads this weekend watching for signs of drivers who may be impaired behind the wheel.

The reporting period for the Ohio State Highway Patrol will extend from Friday through Labor Day at midnight. There will be sobriety checkpoints as well as additional manpower on overtime patrolling the roads and highways around the state.

“We really are urging all motorists to make sure that they are driving responsibly this weekend, as always,” said OSHP Sgt. Bridget Matt. “And to make sure if you are going to be partaking in any festivities, that you do the responsible thing and find a sober driver.

Last year at this time, the patrol recorded just five fatal crashes around the state — the lowest figure in more than a decade — and four of those involved impaired drivers.