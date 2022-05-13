COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man on death row received on Friday news of another reprieve for his execution.

Gov. Mike DeWine moved the execution date of Kareem Jackson from Sept. 15, 2022, to Dec. 10, 2025, citing an ongoing problem with drug suppliers.

Previously, the Governor’s office had moved Kareem Jackson’s executions date from July 10, 2019, to Jan. 16, 2020. In Oct. 2019, the governor moved the date to Sept. 16, 2020.

Kareem Jackson was sentenced to death for two execution-style slayings in 1997.

“Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans,” Gov. DeWine’s office said in a press release.