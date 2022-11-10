CLEVELAND (WKBN) — A former Trumbull County Clerk of Courts employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling cocaine in transactions conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Lisa Crusan, 41, of Warren, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine before a U.S. District judge in Cleveland.

On three separate occasions in June and July, Crusan sold a total of four ounces of cocaine in controlled purchases conducted by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. She was arrested in September.

The Homeland Security Investigations and law enforcement task force investigated the case.

She is scheduled for sentencing on March 15, 2023.