Ex-Ohio Highway Patrol trooper gets prison for drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

Jason Delcol, of Delaware, Ohio, apologized at sentencing in Columbus on Friday. His attorney attributed Delcol's actions to substance abuse problems, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Delcol pleaded guilty in May to a drug conspiracy charge, witness tampering and possessing an unregistered firearm and silencer.

Prosecutors said Delcol sold illegal drugs, provided an accomplice with a bulletproof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice. The drugs included testosterone, anabolic steroids, human growth hormone and oxycodone.

Delcol was one of six people arrested for being part of a central Ohio drug ring. The patrol fired Delcol when he was indicted in February.

