Ex-FBI agent named Columbus public safety director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A retired FBI agent and Ohio native has been appointed as Columbus’ new public safety director.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Robert Clark’s hiring during a Friday news conference.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Clark was one of the 34 applicants for city police chief.

Ginther says no one else was considered for the position.

Clark succeeds Ned Pettus, Jr., who retired Tuesday and had been safety director since 2016.

Clark grew up in public housing and foster care homes in Youngstown.

He says his life and career have been shaped by his father’s unsolved murder in 1980.