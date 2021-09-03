Ex-FBI agent named Columbus public safety director

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
A fallen officer from Wellsville was among those honored Thursday at the 33rd Annual Ohio Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony.

Adobe Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A retired FBI agent and Ohio native has been appointed as Columbus’ new public safety director.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Robert Clark’s hiring during a Friday news conference.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Clark was one of the 34 applicants for city police chief.

Ginther says no one else was considered for the position.

Clark succeeds Ned Pettus, Jr., who retired Tuesday and had been safety director since 2016.

Clark grew up in public housing and foster care homes in Youngstown.

He says his life and career have been shaped by his father’s unsolved murder in 1980.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com