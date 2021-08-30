Ex-death row inmate in Ohio to get $1M for wrongful imprisonment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A former death row inmate who was wrongly imprisoned for two decades will receive a $1 million payment from the state.

The Ohio Controlling Board voted unanimously Monday to make the award to Joe D’Ambrosio.

The money will come from the state’s wrongful imprisonment fund.

It’s part of a 2019 change in the law that allows people freed from prison because of police or prosecutorial misconduct to be eligible for compensation for serving prison time.

The board’s decision comes about two months after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley dropped an appeal opposing a judge’s ruling that D’Ambrosio was wrongly imprisoned but urged state officials not to compensate him, saying he believes witness testimony during the trial showed that D’Ambrosio is guilty.