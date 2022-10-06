COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus vice officer will spend 18 months in prison for violating the civil rights of a gentlemen’s club owner.

A federal judge sentenced Steven G. Rosser, 46, of Delaware, on Thursday for unlawfully searching and seizing the owner of the Dollhouse, a gentlemen’s club on Karl Court, and his vehicle without probable cause in 2018, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Rosser, who was fired from the Columbus Division of Police in 2020 for his role in the 2018 arrest of adult actress Stormy Daniels, had been a 19-year veteran of the force, Parker said. He served on the now-disbanded vice unit from April 2013 until October 2018.

The 46-year-old officer attempted to frame the Dollhouse owner for cocaine possession, and a “miniscule amount” of cocaine, about 0.017 grams, was planted on the scene, according to Parker. Rosser then falsified documentation to hide the scheme.

A jury convicted Rosser of conspiring to violate an individual’s civil rights at his trial in February, where prosecutors said the Dollhouse owner wasn’t the first person to accuse Rosser of unlawful search and seizure.

In March 2015, a federal indictment claimed Rosser was involved in a fight at Nick’s Cabaret, a gentlemen’s club on East Dublin Granville Road in Columbus. He reportedly searched and seized the victim without probable cause, landing the victim a five-day stint in Franklin County jail until charges were dismissed.

The federal indictment also alleged Rosser and other defendants conspired to commit wire fraud by routinely reporting false and fraudulent special duty hours.