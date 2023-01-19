** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A former Cleveland firefighter on Wednesday admitted to the shooting death of his roommate in April.

Kevin McCarthy (Photo courtesy: Willoughby police)

Kevin McCarthy, of Brecksville, was indicted in August on a count of reckless homicide with a firearm specification in the death of 25-year-old Christian Kilburg. He initially pleaded not guilty in Lake County Common Pleas Court, but changed that plea to guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 18, records show.

McCarthy told dispatchers he accidentally shot the man the evening of April 14, FOX 8 News reported. Officers who responded to the Willogrove Apartments along Grove Avenue in Willoughby found Kilburg dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

McCarthy was first hired by the Cleveland Division of Fire in 2021, fire officials said. He was suspended without pay in April. He resigned on Wednesday, a department spokesperson confirmed.

McCarthy’s sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, but first, he’ll undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation as part of a pre-sentencing investigation, records show.