Ex-Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually abusing 9 students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A former dance instructor at Cleveland School of the Arts and Cuyahoga Community College is accused of sexually abusing nine of his teenage students over two decades.

Terence Greene faces 74 felonies including rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported, citing an indictment handed down Thursday. The allegations span from 1998 to 2019.

Greene, 54, was initially charged on July 23 with one count of sexual battery in Cleveland Municipal Court. One week later, five former students named Greene and the Cleveland Board of Education in a federal lawsuit alleging that administrators failed to protect them from abuse from 2008 to 2012.