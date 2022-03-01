CINCINNATI (AP) — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Jamie Schwartz apologized in a Cincinnati federal courtroom before his sentencing Tuesday, saying his life became a lie.

Schwartz admitted embezzling the money while working for the campaigns of Republican Steve Chabot of Ohio. He worked with Chabot from 2011-2019.

Prosecutors say Schwartz was upfront about what he had done.