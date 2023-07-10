JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into a fatal shooting in Ashtabula County led investigators to a home where they found deplorable living conditions, dead dogs and evidence related to the crime.

A search was conducted Friday at a home on the 1200 block of State Route 167 in Jefferson where investigators found five dogs, six puppies and two dead dogs, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

The sheriff’s detectives were at the house investigating a shooting that happened in June on Eureka Road. Vincent Steven Ballard, 24, was arrested in connection to that shooting that killed 40-year-old Tina Wheeler, of Kingsville. Wesly Moore, 42, of Ashtabula Township, was injured.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said they found evidence in connection to the fatal shooting at the State Route 167 address.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene. Niemi said additional unrelated charges to the homicide will be filed.