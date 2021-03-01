Euclid police officer indicted on multiple charges, including attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police officer Donald Ivory has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on seven counts, including attempted rape of a juvenile.

A complaint was made on November 8, 2020 about an incident involving a juvenile while Officer Ivory was off-duty.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 8, “On November 8, 2020, the victim, a 13-year-old girl, contacted Euclid Police Department (EPD) to file a report of a sexual assault that occurred a few months prior. Between August 15 and August 31, 2020, Donald Ivory, 47, sexually assaulted the victim in the bedroom of his Euclid residence while off-duty. After the assault occurred and became known, he threatened to take her to the juvenile detention center if she did not give up her phone which contained evidence. “

According to a press release from the Euclid Police Department, Ivory was placed on paid administrative leave immediately.

Euclid police detectives handled the investigation.

They presented their information to the grand jury February 26, according to a press release.

The grand jury returned indictments on the following charges:

One count of Attempted Rape

Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

One count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Intimidation of a Victim

According to a press release, Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail will be placing Ivory on unpaid administrative leave.

The case will now be handled by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

FOX 8 has confirmed that Ivory is not in jail.

Details in the indictment may be disturbing to some.

When FOX 8 requested a photo of Officer Ivory, Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser replied, “We do not keep them on file.”

However, in a search, FOX 8 found a photo of Officer Ivory being honored as “Top Cop” in 2016 on the Euclid Police Department’s website.

The I-Team’s Peggy Gallek confirms that Ivory was fired in 2019 and rehired.