Erosion eats up 45 feet of shoreline in 1 month at Geneva-on-the-Lake

Leaders are hoping taxpayers will approve a levy to protect the park

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Geneva-on-the-Lake in northeast Ohio is under an “erosion emergency” declaration. Winter storms are eating away at its Lake Erie shoreline.

Jim Heavner came to the park as a kid and as an adult, he is watching it wash away.

“You can’t fight Mother Nature,” he said. “That’s just the way it is.”

You can’t fight it but, hopefully, you can slow the damage Mother Nature is causing.

Winter storms, high lake levels and no ice on Lake Erie have cut more than 45 feet of shoreline away from the park just in February alone — but a fix could be on the way.

The village is hoping taxpayers will approve a levy on the ballot in March that would pay for a retaining wall to prevent even more damage.

“It’s kind of sad,” Heavner said. “I can remember, as a kid, going down there. Not really that long ago either, when I was younger, you could go right down on the beach and fish and do whatever. It’s all gone now.”

There is also a concern the erosion will eventually impact utility lines. To that end, state lawmakers are considering emergency funding to help cities repair critical infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, impacted by erosion.