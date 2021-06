ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man missing from Rocky River.

Police say 69-year-old Timothy Tyler walked away from his home at about 9 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

According to police, Tyler suffers from dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Tyler is described as a white male, 5′ 9″ tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person Unit at 1-866-693-9171.