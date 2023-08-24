COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is offering to help Yellow Corp employees after the company recently stopped operations.

They are reaching out to former employees through its Rapid Response team, which assists individuals after layoffs.

Each former Yellow employee will receive a packet of information explaining how to access free employment services, how to apply for unemployment benefits and more.

“We know this is a very difficult time for everyone affected and for their families, as well,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “We want to make sure they’re aware of all the benefits, resources, and opportunities available to them in Ohio.”

For more information about Rapid Response Services, visit its website or send the team an email RAPDRESP@jfs.ohio.gov.